IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 premiere date: A winter update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn a premiere date for IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 before the winter is over?

Now, we should start here by recognizing that there are people out there who fittingly feel like it may be premature to get into this, given the fact that there is still no official renewal from HBO. Yet, this feels like as much of a foregone conclusion as we are ever going to get. The producers have spoken already about there being a three-season plan for the series, with each one going further back in time. To go along with that, though, Pennywise will move forward with the knowledge it has gained from both the movies and season 1. It operates in a non-linear space, and that is exciting in how it gives the story stakes that exist no matter what.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more IT: WELCOME TO DERRY reviews!

So assuming the renewal is a sure thing, is the network starting to move forward and think about dates? Maybe, but we think more in a big-picture sense as opposed to anything hyper-specific. They likely recognize that the schedule for the rest of the year is pretty jam-packed and with that, the most-likely scenario here is that we see IT: Welcome to Derry return in late 2027. That gives the production team time to do almost everything that they need, whether it be to cast the next season, film the episodes, and then implement all the visual effects.

Given that season 2 is going to be entering a new era, we do imagine that a lot of the time over the next few months will be spent laying the groundwork, whether that means casting new parts or figuring out locations. In the end, what we are getting at here is that we are in for a pretty-long wait.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on IT: Welcome to Derry and the road ahead

Do you want to get more news on IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 before too long?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







