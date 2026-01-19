Fallout season 2 episode 6 promo teases The Ghoul’s … survival?

As we look towards Fallout season 2 episode 6 arriving into days, of course there are a handful of different story points to be excited about.

So what is a great starting-off point now? We tend to think it is as simple as wondering whether or not The Ghoul is going to make it out of his current situation. After all, the dude got impaled after Lucy knocked him out a window! If he was a normal human, he’d already be dead at this point. While he does have some restorative powers thanks in part to being who he is, that does not make him immortal. We do tend to think that this is something that will continue to be explored in some shape or form here.

If you head over to this link, you can see the latest Fallout promo that does show the character clinging to life still attached to said pole. Meanwhile, in the past we will continue to see more of Cooper in New Vegas, as well as the plans for the “automated man” — something that a big chunk of the story seems to be all about at this point.

As for Lucy, rest assured that a good part of the episode will feature her spending time around her father … but how will she actually react to this? Meanwhile, how is Hank going to act towards her? Presumably, they are both different people than when they were last around each other. Meanwhile, if you are Ella Purnell’s character at this point, you may honestly feel like there are not too many people who are around in order to help you. The irony in saying this is that we do still think that The Ghoul could, even in spite of what happened.

