Industry season 4 episode 3 promo: Off to Vienna

As we look a little bit more in the direction of Industry season 4 episode 3, are you ready for something completely different?

Coming off of episode 2 and seeing much of the reason online, we can very-much understand why there are divided opinions. We recognize that there are some who felt like the Kit Harington centric hour did not progress a lot of the finance plots, but we would argue that it was essential for getting into his frame of mind. This is someone who despite all his success, has been mired mentally in tragedy and failure. Him getting to the other side of it was essential for us being able to pave a road to the future, and that seemingly includes working with Yasmin and Whitney to turn Tender into something more.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is where the next challenge comes into play. If you head over to the link here, you can see the full preview for episode 3, one that signals that several characters are off to Vienna in order to acquire that banking license. That is essential to fulfilling the vision that Whitney has in mind for his company, but there are also those looking to stop it.

Take, for example, Jim, the journalist we met back in the premiere. His work may prove to be some sort of a roadblock, and then there is the possibility that Harper still gets in league with him. They may not exactly have some of the same goals, though, that that tension could be one of the more defining characteristics for what we end up seeing as we move forward.

If nothing else, we do think this episode will be more familiar for Industry fans — we’ll just have to wait and see the end result.

Based on the Industry season 4 episode 3 promo, what are you most eager to see?

