Industry season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Yasmin, Henry press on

As we look towards Industry season 4 episode 3 on HBO next week, is everything about to be sunshine and rainbows for Henry and Yasmin?

After watching the trippy and very-much bizarre events of episode 2, it may be hard to imagine that such a thing is ever even possible for the two of them. This is coming after Henry’s near-death experience and absolute chaos in his marriage. We recognize that this show loves to live in a world of gray areas and mess, but how much is too much? Henry bringing up trying for a child is something that feels like it will be a discussion point moving forward — but so is getting into business with Whitney.

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, go ahead and see the full Industry season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

As Harper and Eric embark on a new partnership, Yasmin and Henry find the lines between business and pleasure beginning to blur.

We are certainly eager now to see more of Henry and Eric’s storyline given how they were largely sidelined for huge parts of season 2. Sure, Harper attended the party, but we do tend to think that a lot of what we’re seeing from her falls under the category of fact-finding. She knows that something is up when it comes to Tender, but trying to figure out what said something is may be a quest that takes a little bit of time. We want to see more of her personal motivations, but also what her and Eric are like as a true team. This is a dynamic that has morphed in so many different ways since the start of the series, and we certainly think that this iteration is going to be especially unique.

