Industry season 4 episode 2 trailer: Is this Harper’s mission?

This weekend HBO is poised to bring us Industry season 4 episode 2; leading into it, it makes a measure of sense to dive deeper into what the story could be.

Is there a cornerstone to the narrative at this point? From where we sit, much of it was lined up back in the premiere with the Tender storyline. We know already that Whitney is hellbent on turning it into a financial empire, one that can do and operate with more freedom than most other institutions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more big TV reactions and reviews!

Now, we are lucky to have a better sense of exactly who they are doing business with, and also Henry Muck’s involvement. In the trailer here for the rest of Industry season 4, we get another reminder that Henry and Yasmin’s relationship is going to be in the spotlight. Not only that, but they will be looking to get involved somehow in Tender and its own large-scale goals. Kit Harington’s character is determined to not be at the center of any negative headlines and yet, something still feels afoot. There are cracks somewhere in the foundation that Harper seems ready to expose.

Here is where so many things do get rather complicated. The trailer shows that Yasmin feels like her actions looking into Tender are some sort of personal affront; meanwhile, Harper insists that she is just doing her job. What sort of job is that? Consider it another mystery at this point given what we saw happen with her fund in the premiere. She has brought Eric back from retirement and from where we sit, the two are going to be a part of some sort of dynamic duo.

What could the theme of all of this be? You could argue that Harper is out for some sort of atonement, but does she need that? Every single character on Industry arguably does, so we can’t just assume that she is out to get something back from a sector that has caused her so much pain.

Related – Learn more about the next Industry episode right now

What are you ready to see entering Industry season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do, come back to get some further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







