Industry season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A Yasmin, Henry spotlight

If you were hoping for more of Yasmin after a somewhat limited role in the Industry season 4 premiere, be sure to remember this: There is a lot of story left.

In particular, it feels like what you see on HBO next week is going to be your big opportunity to dive in and understand this character a little bit better, both in terms of where things are with her and Henry Muck but also her role in the show from a business perspective. There is clearly a lot of resetting that the producers have to do here, and they want to be patient with much of it.

In speaking on all of this further now to Deadline, here is at least some of what co-creator Konrad Kay had to say:

…We have a real deep dive into her and Henry’s marriage in Episode 2, which we felt deserved the real estate of a full hour. So we wanted to just paint a picture. She was a big, central point of Season 3, so we thought, in a way, seeing the edges of her life in the first episode and presenting a tease of what might be going on with her through a scene with her former wedding planner where she’s organizing a dinner and then seeing her in a very powerful regalia be at the center of a networking event, teased a little bit about what her new status was without getting too hard into what happened between her and Henry between seasons. I know there was a lot of talk about whether we’d get to see her wedding on screen. I guess you’ll have to tune into Episode 2 to see if we either fulfill that brief or let people down.

One of the things that the series really needs to figure out here is not just if Yasmin is happy, but also what that happiness really looks like. What does the additional money and status do for her? There may be benefits, but also a lot more mess.

