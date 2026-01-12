Industry season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Henry Muck’s birthday

As we look more towards Industry season 4 episode 2 on HBO next week, there are clearly some great storylines set up.

After all, consider the fact that we do already have a de-facto Big Bad for the season at this point in Whitney, a man desperate to turn his payment processing company Tender into a total game-changer. However, what is he doing to get it there? You have questions about market manipulation, ethical practices, and then also his support of Siren, a company that is going to be featuring increased speculation when it comes to the content on the platform. Harper, thanks to the knowledge that she already has, could find herself in a position of increased power. What is she going to do? That is one of the questions that lies ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Industry season 4 episode 2 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

As Yasmin brings the industry to Henry for his birthday party, Harper takes the opportunity to learn more about Whitney.

The birthday party for Kit Harington’s character feels like one of those stories that showcases exactly what the creative team does best — allowing us to see something that is ridiculous while, at the same time, still relevant to the story. This is a chance to focus in part on extreme wealth, but also what Henry’s larger role is going to be in the season. He is not directly connected to Tender but at the same time, we hardly think that the creative team is looking to just toss him to the sidelines for the bulk of the season. In what world would that make sense?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Industry premiere right now

What do you most want to see moving into Industry season 4 episode 2?

Do you think we could be set up for the best season yet? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates all season long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







