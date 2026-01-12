Industry season 4 premiere: The trouble with Tender

Through much of the Industry season 4 premiere, we ended up seeing a storyline with multiple moving parts and challenges — especially when it comes to rebuilding a story that was deliberately picked apart at the end of season 3. Harper, Yasmin, and Eric were all splintered off, so what was the best way to bring everyone back together?

Well, as it turns out, it may have been giving them a new foil to look at — or particularly go against. Here is where we take a look at Whitney and Tender, a payment processor that through much of the premiere, seems to fashion itself as a new PayPal that can alter the financial industry or even flip it on its head.

Yet, there are issues stemming deep within its past, ones tied in part to their involvement with another company in Siren that has a history of looking the other way when it comes to legality. It is also a company that has caused banks to shy away from Tender. Hence, the move from Whitney to sever ties with Siren and dispose of his longtime business partner (Kal Penn).

So how does this connect to everyone else on the show? That is a part of the mystery at the end of the premiere. We see that Harper moves away from her new job and forms a new partnership with Eric. Meanwhile, legislation is being enacted when it comes to stop behaviors that a company like Siren is looking to exploit. Can Harper, with the help of a reporter named Jim, work to shine a light on Tender’s behaviors? Or, is she looking to try and use her knowledge for a separate purpose? So much is up in the air, and that is without mentioning Yasmin, who finds herself in a totally different position now thanks in part to her relationship with Henry Muck.

There is a lot going on in the Industry premiere, and this is without even noting some other new faces. How will it all connect? That is what we have to wonder about long-term.

What did you think about the overall events of the Industry season 4 premiere?

