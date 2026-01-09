Industry season 4 spoilers: A look at Yasmin’s story arc

Heading into the premiere of Industry season 4 on HBO this weekend, there are so many reasons to be curious about the story. After all, the demise of Pierpoint back in season 3 will cause a lot of the main players to be scattered across the board — and with that, they have to find their place again.

For Yasmin in particular, it does feel like there are a number of seismic shifts. Her relationship with Henry Muck (Kit Harington) places her into a certain financial stratosphere and while there are benefits to that, there are also questions. What does she want for her career now? What is her relationship like with other characters? We are curious to see more of how her world could collide with Harper and others, especially since they are also going to be finding a new lot in life, as well.

In discussing the overall arc further to Vogue, here is some of what Marisa Abela (who plays Yasmin) has to say:

“I think this season is iconic—especially for the female characters. Yas is almost like three different characters this time, and it’s very much reflected in her wardrobe. She’s become a world onto herself now. There is a specific reference—I’ll let people watch it for themselves to decipher—but there’s an influence from someone in culture that’s in her story.”

Just from reading this quote below, our general sentiment is that we should all be watching the story play out here with a somewhat-watchful eye. That is the best way to get a sense of what the creative team has planned, and we are certainly hoping that the characters evolve significantly from where they are in the premiere. That has long been the way of this show in particular.

