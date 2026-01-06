Industry season 4 premiere spoilers: Harper’s new journey

After a rather extensive wait, the premiere of Industry season 4 is coming to HBO this weekend — and with that, is a new era here for Harper Stern?

What excited us very-much entering this chapter of the show was the opportunity to see the writers try and reinvent the series after effectively putting multiple characters in a corner. Pierpoint, or at least the version of it we came to know, was effectively over. What did that mean for people like Harper or Eric? Huge changes. They had to figure out how they wanted to keep working within the financial world — and at the moment, we tend to think we’ve got an idea of what this means for one of them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

This week, the folks at the premium-cable network have revealed the first details for what is to come, and it indicates example where Harper is, and what may end up being a rather tenuous situation for her:

While Harper makes a bold move as head of her own fund, Whitney Halberstram works to ensure the successful evolution of Tender.

If you have not heard, Whitney will be a significant presence this season played by Max Minghella of The Handmaid’s Tale fame, and it is fair to wonder already if he will have a story-shaping role that is somewhat similar to what we had with Kit Harington as Henry Muck in season 3. Granted, the Game of Thrones alum is also still around, and we will have to see how firmly attached he is to everything now. One obvious touchstone will be his relationship to Yasmin, who is in turn connected to almost everyone else … but what will Yasmin’s life look like at this point? Consider that another question the show needs to answer.

Related – Check out more news right now regarding Industry season 4, including a full trailer

What do you want to see at this point heading into Industry season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







