The Hunting Party season 2 episode 3 spoilers: About ‘Zack Lang’

Later this week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Hunting Party season 2 episode 3. What all can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting here that every killer Bex and the team face is going to be different. Because of that, the team has to constantly adjust — that means both in the field but at the same time, also with how they approach cases from a psychological perspective. Both of these could prove important in their own way for “Zack Lang.”

To get a few more details right now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Hunting Party season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

01/22/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Bex races to catch Zack Lang, a class-obsessed serial killer who bludgeoned wealthy New Yorkers. When Bex notices a sharp contrast between his victims in the past and present, the team has to dig into Zack’s unresolved trauma in order to stop him. TV-14

You can see the promo for what is to come here, where there is a deranged comparison made here to a millennial Robin Hood (obviously a far more dangerous one).

One other thing we’re hoping to see

At this point, it is honestly quite simple: That viewers do watch the show in greater numbers the rest of the way. Most current metrics out there show that season 2 is down by a wide margin versus the live + same-day averages for season 1, but we also cannot say that we’re too surprised by this. After all, remember for a moment here that the series does not exactly have a ton of promotion behind it.

