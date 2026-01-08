The Hunting Party season 2: Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh reunite

Given that the premiere of The Hunting Party season 2 is coming on NBC tonight, why not celebrate with a Manifest reunion?

According to a new report from TV Insider, Josh Dallas is poised to reunite with his one-time co-star Melissa Roxburgh on the series later this season, but he will be playing a role that is very-much different than his typical good-guy turns. To be specific here, we are talking about someone in Elliot who is exceptional at being evil. He is yet another killer who Bex and the team are doing whatever they can to track down.

To get more insight on who he is, go ahead and see the official description for the role below:

“Elliot was a master craftsman and high-end shoemaker who specialized in extraordinary custom shoes made from only the rarest and most exotic of leathers — think alligator, rhino and people, skinning his victims alive. Fresh off his escape from the Pit, Elliot is on the loose and making a whole new set of kicks, this time with a twist.”

What we get a sense of just from reading this alone is that we are going to see a really chaotic series of events play out here, and that Dallas is probably going to love being able to be someone this dark and twisted.

Also, for Manifest fans, we do tend to think that this is a little bit of news to give people more hope regarding the long-term future of the franchise. We know that there is still the possibility of a spin-off set in that world, but there is not much of a timetable yet as to when and how that is going to happen.

