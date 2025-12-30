The Hunting Party season 2 premiere spoilers: Begin again

For those who are not currently aware, the season 2 premiere of The Hunting Party is going to arrive on NBC come January 8. What more can we say about it now?

Well, we tend to think that in general, the Melissa Roxburgh series is not looking to fundamentally shake up anything that it has done to this point — and honestly, why would they? We are talking about a series here that has a pretty clear sense of not just what it is, but also the format it wants to continue to adhere to. The struggle at the start of the season is just getting Bex’s whole team back together.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what lies ahead now, be sure to check out The Hunting Party season 2 premiere synopsis below:

01/08/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : In the season two premiere, Bex fights to have the team reinstated so they can catch Boogeyman killer Ron Simms (guest star Eric McCormack), who is currently targeting women searching for love. Time is of the essence to stop him before he leaves more than broken hearts behind. TV-14

We tend to think that seeing McCormack in here is really just a table-setter to some other guest stars we will be seeing in the weeks and months ahead. The obvious comparable show to this is The Blacklist, and it was always easy to get actors on board there with the promise that they were going to be playing some sort of atypical villain.

In the end, we just hope that there are plenty of viewers out there who find their way back to this show. We do think that the biggest thing working against The Hunting Party right now is the simple fact that it was off the air for a long period of time.

What do you most want to see entering The Hunting Party and its season 2 premiere?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







