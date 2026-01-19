Industry season 4 episode 2: Kit Harington on Henry Muck’s pain

We knew heading into Industry season 4 episode 2 that it was going to be a huge hour for Kit Harington as Henry Muck. However, we never quite expected the scope of the tragedy.

Over the course of the episode, we saw the character battling addiction and depression due to an array of different factors, starting with the Lumi disaster and ending with a failed run for office. That was before seeing him almost end his life, or learning that when he was a child, he watched his father kill himself. Him turning 40 was a huge impetus through almost everything, as he was turning the same age in which he lost his dad.

Yet, close to the end of episode, Muck found himself breaking through thanks to one simple thing: Hearing the sound of Yasmin’s voice in his head. That allows him to come to, move forward, and actually try to rebuild his life again with Yasmin.

Speaking to TVLine, Harington had the following to say in regards to what his character has gone through:

“He’s never gotten past it … We learned from the previous season that he has suicidal ideation, but I think this is the moment in his life for him to deal with it. He’s the same age as his father. He’s going through this, essentially his lowest ebb, his breaking point. And it’s around his 40th birthday when his father killed himself. There’s something about being the same age as your parent when something happened, or being the same age as your parent when they died, which is a huge thing for anyone, but especially if that parent [died by] suicide. And I think it goes a long way to explaining who he is to us. I think it’s a very emotional thing when you get a chance to do that, like in the film ‘All of Us Strangers,’ when you see someone meet their parent at their same age. It’s a kind of mind f—k for all of us, but an amazing thing.”

We are not sure that Henry will be a totally different person when the story continues, but there could be a slight shift? That is all we have to hope for and if he is listening to Yasmin truly, they could be getting into business with Whitney and Tender — something that could have big implications for the rest of the season as a whole.

