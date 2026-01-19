Nobody Wants This season 3 premiere date: January update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Nobody Wants This season 3 between now and the end of the month?

There are a couple of things that have been made clear about this show over the past year and a half, and it starts with the fact that it has been insanely successful for Netflix, really to the point that it got a greenlit for a season 3 not long after season 2 even started up. The streaming service has really prioritized giving us a new season of the show every year so far and from where we sit, we have a hard time thinking that they are about to change that.

So what are the odds we hear news about a premiere date this month? Well, from where we sit it feels pretty darn slim. Even though we do think that more of Nobody Wants This could be coming this year, we’re looking more towards the fall. There is still a lot of news about filming we still need to hear about, and that is without mentioning guest stars or anything else.

Above all else, we really do not think that there will be any sweeping changes as we move forward, largely due to the fact that the style and tone here works rather well. The goal should just be finding new ways to play around with character dynamics, and maybe give viewers more to discuss at the same time. We don’t necessarily think that every loose end in the world will be tied up — why would they? On paper, you can argue that this is one of those shows that could end up lasting for several more years.

What do you most want to see moving into Nobody Wants This season 3 when it arrives?

