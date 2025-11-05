Nobody Wants This renewed for season 3 at Netflix

A remarkably short time after the launch of season 2 at Netflix, we come with great news on Nobody Wants This season 3. After all, it is officially happening!

Clearly, the streaming service saw some of the promising early returns for the Kristen Bell romantic comedy, which we do think brings a lot of positive stuff to the table for them. For starters, this is a genre that is slightly under-served at the moment and beyond just that, it also allows them to work with a number of super-talented people. From where we sit at present, we tend to think that they would like to keep this going for many more years.

In a new statement (per Deadline), here is some of what co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan had to say:

“We are so grateful to Netflix and 20th for giving us another season of Nobody Wants This … This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers and incredible crew has been a truly great experience. Go Dodgers!”

There are at least a couple of other good news items to note here, starting with the fact that the third season is going to air in 2026, which does mean that Netflix is committed to releasing more of this on an annual basis. That’s not something we get with all of their shows and by virtue of that, we’re absolutely going to appreciate the opportunity to see that happen here.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there is a chance for a lot of the humor and romance of the first three seasons to reverberate through what we get this time around. After all, is that really too much to ask for, all things considered?

