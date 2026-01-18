Landman season 3: Billy Bob Thornton on Cami’s future, more

There is no denying that heading into Landman season 3 on Paramount+, there is a great deal of secrecy as to what will happen next. This is a rare instance where there are not a lot of people in the know. After all, co-creator Taylor Sheridan tends to keep his cards close to the vest, and he also does not frequently partake in the interview circuit. Perhaps more so than any other producer in the business these days, he seems to be content to just be in Texas, write scripts, and also think up new ideas.

So with all of this in mind, we turn here to Billy Bob Thornton, someone you would assume would know a little bit more about the story than almost anyone. Given that he is such a big star, does that mean he is tipped off on things? Not so much.

After all, here is some of what the actor had to say to The Hollywood Reporter when asked if we are going to be seeing more of Demi Moore as Cami after the events of the finale:

I think it would be a good idea to keep that character going. Once again, I don’t know. I have no clue. For all I know, an oil rig will fall on me and I’ll only be in the first half of the first episode. I have no idea. But I like that dynamic [between Cami and Tommy] in the show very much. This is the wife of my best friend [played by Jon Hamm] who’s died. We’ve known each other for a long time. What’s interesting about that is to see how, when money or business come in, that can really throw a wrench into those kind of friendships.

The problem with Cami’s future is simply that Tommy is starting his own company moving forward and with that in mind, in what ways could the show really use her? Well, a lot could just come down to a potential rivalry, one where she could try to crush his operation.

