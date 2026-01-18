Landman season 3 premiere date hopes at Paramount+

With this weekend serving as the Landman season 2 finale, what better time is there to discuss a season 3 at Paramount+?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is go ahead and remind you that another batch of episodes coming. The streaming service officially ordered that a little while ago and even if they hadn’t, there would honestly not be all that much suspense here. We are talking about one of the most successful shows of the past few years, and really the only Taylor Sheridan series at the moment that rivals Yellowstone in terms of its pop-culture impact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

One thing that we have certainly learned over time is thank Sheridan is thankfully quite prolific when it comes to how quickly he puts together scripts. By virtue of that, we do believe that Landman should be able to start production this spring and if that happens, a premiere in either late 2026 / early 2027 is still feasible. Paramount most likely would want this to be a show that comes out on an annual basis, and if that can actually happen, it would be great for their bottom line.

As for just how many seasons we imagine this show being on the air, we honestly think that comes down mostly to Sheridan and Billy Bob Thornton. Yellowstone lasted for five seasons and under certain circumstances, it could have easily gone on longer. We will just have to wait and see what makes the most sense here. We just tend to think that we’re going to get another ten episodes full of oil-field drama paired with all sorts of chaos within Tommy Norris’ home life. There is a pretty clear blueprint at this point, so why wouldn’t the show stick to it as best they can?

Related – See Billy Bob address some of the latest Landman rumors

What are you most hoping to see at this point heading into Landman season 3?

Do you have any personal hopes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







