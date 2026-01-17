Landman season 2 episode 10 (finale): Is Billy Bob Thornton leaving?

Given that this weekend marks the season 2 finale of Landman over on Paramount+, we understand the reason for a lot of questions. That includes, of course, the future of one Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris.

Is there any chance that the actor is departing the show? Well, we tend to think that a lot of it is due to Cami (Demi Moore) firing Tommy at the end of this past episode. If Tommy doesn’t have a job, what use is he to the story?

Well, this is where we would throw out there a reminder that just because Tommy is jobless for now, it certainly does not mean that he will be forever. Also, Billy Bob himself has indicated that he is around Landman for the long haul. Here is more of what he had to say on the matter to USA Today:

“There’s an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show … They have nothing to do with reality.”

The actor also vows that he will be around when season 3 starts filming later this spring and honestly, why would he ever leave? Just think about that for a moment. This is one of the biggest shows on television and by sticking around for it, he is getting a chance to be a part of something that is the subject of almost every water-cooler discussion all over the country. We do not believe that the show is ending anytime soon and even with co-creator Taylor Sheridan eventually leaving Paramount for NBCUniversal, there is still a chance that this series continues after the fact. We do tend to think that the West Texas oil business is going to be one that has story potential for as long as the cast and producers want it to exist.

Were you ever worried about the future of Billy Bob Thornton on Landman?

