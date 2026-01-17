Landman season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Photo clues

With the Landman season 2 finale arriving on Paramount+ in just over 24 hours, time is of the essence to break down what is to come!

Heading into episode 10 titled “Tragedy and Flies,” we do recognize that a few stories are likely to play out in a major way. Take, for example, the aftermath of what happened to Ariana at the end of episode 9, which will require attention as she works in order to move forward. We know that she will have the support of not just Cooper, but really the rest of the Norris family.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score further TV reactions and reviews!

Based on some of the photos that have been released for the Landman finale, there will be at least one scene of Tommy doing his best to comfort Ariana. Meanwhile, Billy Bob Thornton’s character is not exactly going to shy away from the action despite being fired by Cami — one imagine shows him outside a plane, and it is pretty darn clear that he is not flying coach. Meanwhile, we are also going to have a reflective moment for him as well with T.L., something that has been a huge component to the season at large. We do still wonder if Tommy’s dad is going to die, mostly because it feels unclear just what sort of arc you could have with that character moving forward.

Finally, let’s just note that based on these previews, Gallino is absolutely going to have a role to play in the action — which is not too shocking given the money he has put into things at this point. Is he going to be the cog who gets Tommy and Cami back together? Or, is he instead going to be a conduit for some of the most brutal violence we have seen here in some time? For now, both scenarios feel very much possible.

Related – Have you seen the full promo yet for the Landman season 2 finale?

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into the Landman season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







