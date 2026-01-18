Shogun season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Shogun season 2 between now and the end of January?

At this point, it is really hard to blame anyone who is starting to get antsy, as it has been close to two years now since the historical epic first premiered. However, this is also one of those shows that does not turn around episodes fast. There was a great deal of time and effort put into penning the scripts for the next chapter, and for multiple reasons. For starters, you have the fact that you are going beyond the source material now and through that, you have to do extensive research to try to make things historically accurate. From there, you have to organize both filming dates as well as locations.

Now, here is where we do come in here to present both the good and bad news. We do believe that more news on season 2 is coming soon, but that is due mostly to filming starting up in the weeks ahead. That will bring us one step closer to a premiere date, but we’re not going to get firm news on that at any point in the near future. Instead, our general sentiment is that Shogun will be back at some point in 2027. Filming for the series is expected to take some time, and that is without even getting into all of the post-production that is required here.

Now is there any way that season 2 will top what we saw the first go-around? That is the real challenge here, mostly due to the fact that the first season was so extraordinary — in particular, episode 9 has to be a landmark story of the past several years.

What do you want to see moving into Shogun season 2 when it does arrive?

