Landman season 3 spoilers: EP on Demi Moore’s future

We recognize heading into Landman season 3 that there are a number of major things worthy of discussion. What is a major one? Well, that is rather simple: The future of Demi Moore as Cami, the head of the M-Tex oil company.

Moving into the season 2 finale, we knew that she had already fired Tommy Norris. Now, he is starting his own company and bringing many of his people on board. That means that moving forward, there may not be that much of a reason to keep Cami around the story — though you can argue that she is still tied to the narrative in a couple of ways. First and foremost, you can argue that she still has that investment courtesy of Gallino. Meanwhile, there is also the question as to whether she is going to be angry about Tommy going out on his own.

For the time being, what we unfortunately have to say is that the Landman creative team is not altogether eager to share details on what is ahead for Demi. For more, just see what co-creator Christian Wallace had to say to TVLine:

“I cannot speak to much of what is going to happen. All I can say is: I think it presents so many new opportunities for these characters, and opportunities for a different set of dynamics between the characters’ relationships to one another and their relationship to ambition.”

If we had to render some sort of prediction here, it is that the recent Oscar nominee will still be around in some capacity. However, we’re not sure that she is going to have an every-episode presence. There is a case to be made for featuring her at a number of moments that make sense for the story as Tommy looks to build things up.

What do you think about the events of the Landman season 2 finale?

