The Traitors US season 4 episode 6: The inevitable showdown?

We recognize that heading into The Traitors US season 4 episode 6 later this week that much of the game hinges on one simple question: Did anyone take a shield?

After all, the end of episode 5 signaled that unless nobody picked one up during the last mission, Colton Underwood is almost certain to get murdered by Lisa Rinna, a direct consequence of him saying her name. We’re moving into the episode with that particular assumption, but there is another thing we are left to wonder, as well — what is the likely narrative in the event no one is murdered?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Well, episode 6 could be a rare one in which there are seemingly only three candidates to be taken out at the next Roundtable.

1. Lisa – Colton is after her and at this point, it feels like a situation where momentum could spiral out of control towards her pretty fast. Even a fellow Real Housewife in Dorinda is recognizing how unusually quiet she is! We do want to see her up against the ropes and if she can figure that out.

2. Colton – If Lisa can’t murder him, don’t you think she is going to make a case to get him out? There is some good evidence she can throw out courtesy of him getting the Tiffany vote so wrong, while also being so vocal about it alongside Eric.

3. Ron Funches – This would be the least dramatic of the banishment options but at the same time, you can argue that he could just be the default option that everyone goes ahead and does. It does feel like he is on borrowed time at this point, though the Traitors do have incentive to string him along.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Traitors US, including more insight all about what is ahead

What do you think we are going to see heading into The Traitors US season 4 episode 6?

Is there any one banishment you think is inevitable at this point? Sure right now in the comments! Once you do, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







