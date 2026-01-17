The Traitors US season 4 episode 6: Is Lisa Rinna in danger?

What makes The Traitors US season 4 episode 6 so interesting is that on paper, the options for elimination are a little more limited. Or, is that simply what it appears on the surface?

Based on where things stand right now, we can make one assumption: If none of the contestants took a shield during this past challenge, the Traitors will lose the opportunity to murder someone. If that is the case, Colton Underwood gets a chance to stick around longer. That is obviously great news for the former Bachelor; if someone takes the shield, Lisa Rinna is sure to push for his exit after he has started to whisper her name as a suspect. (We have noted for a while that she is the most likely Traitor to be taken out soon.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Let’s get a bit more specific on the subject now. In the event that Colton stays, is there a chance that she really is the next one banished? We know that he is someone who will rally and push people hard, and there are a couple of pieces of interesting evidence around her. Take, for example, the fact that she wears her sunglasses so often — something that could be seen as her trying to hide her eyes. Also, Dorinda has also clocked that she is really quiet compared to what most people know of her as an actress and Real Housewife.

We do tend to think that episode 6 in particular will be Lisa’s biggest test of how good she is at lying and explaining herself. She will arguably be in the spotlight more than she’s ever been and when you think about it, there is only one thing that might save her: The target that is perpetually on Ron Funches, someone who has been thought of as a target from the beginning.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on what is to come

Do you think Lisa Rinna is in danger on the next The Traitors US episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for more coverage through the rest of the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







