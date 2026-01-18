The Pitt season 2: When is Jack Abbot returning?

We knew that there are many reasons why The Pitt has become one of the most successful shows on television within a short period of time, but their approach to realism is a big one. This is very much a show committed to trying to make the hospital as realistic as they possibly can, even if that means we don’t have some characters we love around all the time. Or, in the case of Dr. Collins, one who is gone altogether.

Someone we know that viewers certainly wanted more of moving into the season was Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbot, a guy who helped bookend the first season and played an enormous role amidst the Pitt-fest crisis close to the end of the season. We know that he is going to be coming back at some point … but when will that be?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

Well, if you are hoping to get Abbot on this week’s episode 3, signs are pointing towards this being unlikely. After all, he has yet to turn up in any promos for it; also, HBO Max has been careful to not include him in too much of the material so far. Our feeling is that The Pitt needs to find a reason to bring him into the fold given that he and Robby likely work separate shifts. He would likely come in if there was a dire emergency, or if something happened to him medically (we hope now!).

Given that Hatosy won an Emmy for his role as the character over the course of season 1, we do tend to think there’s great stuff coming for him all over again. The obvious issue, at least as far as we can tell right now, is just having to wait for potentially a good while. There are, after all, 15 episodes in this season.

Related – Want to learn more about the next new The Pitt episode?

When do you want to see Dr. Jack Abbot appear on The Pitt season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







