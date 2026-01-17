The Pitt season 2 episode 3: Will an app create chaos in the ER?

One of the things that is so magnificent about The Pitt is that thanks to its story structure, they routinely do a great job at making things unpredictable.

Want one example? Well, after the way in which episode 1 concluded, it would have been easy to imagine that much of episode 2 would revolve around the baby. However, that was not ultimately the case! We still do not know why exactly Dr. Al-Hashimi had the reaction she did upon reading the baby’s results, and that may be something that pays off more a little later this season.

As we now get ourselves prepared to see episode 3, it does appear as though our focus is shifting towards something else regarding Dr. Al — the AI-based medical app that she pushed on multiple occasions. The idea of it, on paper, makes sense — a way to create medical charts in a faster and more efficient manner. However, you see just through episode 2 alone that it gets information wrong in a way that could be extremely harmful. Yet, even after that, she continues to push it to Robby as a great thing.

Is there a chance that this app leads to an accidental death? Or, is it possible that Dr. Al is some secret investor looking to profit off of its presence? We do tend to think that at this point, we do have to question all of these different scenarios. We do not know enough about her to truly understand her intentions, but it does remain rather interesting that despite only signing up to be at the hospital during Robby’s sabbatical, she is insistent on bringing about changes. Are these really for the betterment of the institution, or to get a foothold so that she can stay around permanently? Time will tell.

