Is Demi Moore leaving Landman, Cami role after season 2 finale?

Following the events of the Landman season 2 finale on Paramount+ this week, have we seen the end of Demi Moore as Cami?

Well, the first order of business here is talk about what actually happened to the character. After firing Tommy last week she tried to elevate Nathan to a larger role — something that he declined. Meanwhile, Billy Bob Thornton’s character is not going back to M-Tex. Rather, he is working to start a brand-new oil company with many of the important people in his life, including Ariana, Cooper, and even his dad. This is a chance to create an empire from the start, and work in order to shake things up the oil business in a substantial way. (It is named after Cooper, Toomy, and his dad — a real tribute to the multiple generations.)

So what does all of this mean for Cami? Well, that answer is a little bit complicated. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet regarding Moore’s status, and you can argue that we do need to see the actress back in order to learn what Cami actually does with the company. There is a chance that she blows all of Gallino’s money and takes a risk that costs many people her lives. Or, you can argue that she tries to find a way to crush Tommy altogether.

Odds are, we are going to hear more about Demi’s future with the show in the days or weeks ahead. For us personally, we do think that her story could work even in a guest capacity. There may not be story for the character in every single episode but still, she could remain a valuable part of the larger ensemble. It’s just something to keep in mind as we get into the long break between seasons.

Do you want to see more of Demi Moore as Cami after the Landman season 2 finale?

