Landman season 2 finale: Did Tommy get his job back?

We new that the Landman season 2 finale arrived with its fair share of questions, but the biggest one was quite simple — and also tied to the status of Tommy Norris’ future. Did we actually see him get his job back at M-Tex?

Well, let’s just say that the Billy Bob Thornton series is taking another big risk when it comes to the character, and it will not be a part of that company. Instead, it seems like he is fine going on his own to a certain extent. He now has the CTT Exploration and Cattle Company, which comes via a sizable amount of money from Gallino. He is clearly a dangerous person to do business with, and he will have to look over his shoulder now every step of his way. (Gallino did threaten him that if he does anything to harm him, financially or personally, he is going to take from him the very thing he loves the most.)

Now, the other good news for Tommy is that it seems as though he has a crew of familiar faces around him already, whether it be Rebecca, Dale, Cooper, Ariana, and even TL. This is a chance for him to start all over with people he cares about and trusts. Whether it works is a totally different story, but he certainly seems fine to go about this on his own.

Now will this be the end of the line for Cami as a character? That is something that we will have to wait and see on but for now, we do tend to think that this is a possibility. The same goes for whether or not the Paramount+ series will bring someone else on board.

What do you think about the events of the Landman season 2 finale?

