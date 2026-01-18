Saturday Night Live delivers Conformity Gate – Stranger Things spoof

We had a feeling heading into tonight’s Saturday Night Live that there would be some sort of spoof on Stranger Things. What did we end up getting? Well, beyond just some of Finn Wolfhard’s co-stars turning up in the monologue, there was a whole sketch later that brought up a number of familiar subjects … including all the chatter of Conformity Gate.

For those unaware of what this is, we are talking here about longstanding theories that the Duffer Brothers had a secret ninth episode planned after the way in which the series finale ended. There were things out there interpreted as clues, even though Netflix itself has already come out and said that this is not something that actually exists.

Well, Conformity Gate got a new life in this sketch that was all about all the different ways that Netflix is going to milk Stranger Things now that it is over, including a sitcom, spin-offs about individual characters, and a whole lot more. (In the end, the sketch compared the show to Star Wars.)

We can’t be altogether shocked by what we got throughout this, most because the cast has always seemed game to poke fun at themselves. Also, how wrong was the sketch really? We do know that there is a spin-off coming to the original hit, but it does appear that it is going to feature different characters and a setting largely detached from what we have here. Still, you never know what the future holds, and eventually, Netflix could easily decide to create as many different shows in this world as they can. They don’t exactly have too many long-standing franchises that span generations like this.

