Saturday Night Live: Sabrina Carpenter returns for Snack Homiez

We thought that there would be a few different cameos during the Finn Wolfhard episode of Saturday Night Live, but Sabrina Carpenter? Honestly, we just thought it would be some Stranger Things cast members!

It is true that we did get some of them turning up during the opening monologue, but Carpenter came back for a sketch she was a part of earlier in season 51 — Snack Homiez, the ridiculous podcast that seems to be skewering Gen Z at just about every turn. If we ever needed a reminder that we are hold, we tend to think that this sketch is it.

Honestly, the biggest takeaway that we got from the sketch this time is that Carpenter is as much of a nerd for this show as all of us. She’s hosted, performed, and made multiple special appearances over the past two years alone. The sketch itself is funny at times, but also thanks to the shock value that comes from the randomness of the casting. We had the Sabrina return but beyond that, A$AP Rocky made an appearance close to the end of it as himself. We were honestly impressed with his comic timing during some of the previews and because of that, he was a welcome addition.

If you were not aware, there was another cameo a little later in this episode, as well — Jason Momoa made an appearance in a Heated Rivalry spoof, one that also included Harry Potter of all things. That was really a reminder that when this show swings big, there is very little that hits quite like it.

What do you think about Sabrina Carpenter and Snack Homiez coming back on Saturday Night Live?

Do you think that there’s a chance we will see the sketch again this season? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

