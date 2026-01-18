Call the Midwife season 15 episode 3 spoilers: Rosalind’s test

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 15 episode 3 arrive. Want to know more?

(Warning: Spoilers are ahead for the show — if you’re in America, the series will air on PBS this March.)

Now, why not go ahead and spend more time discussing the story itself? After all, it appears as though one of the big priorities moving forward is going to be getting an opportunity to see the Rosalind character shine. For the most part, we tend to think of the character in association with her relationship with Cyril, but of course there is more here and this is a fantastic opportunity to explore some of that more. Of course, it is going to mean a lot of drama, largely because this is the sort of thing this show does better than almost anything else.

If you look below, you can see the full Call the Midwife season 15 episode 3 with more insight on what is ahead:

Rosalind’s skills are tested when she is drawn into an unusual domestic case. Joyce is seconded to the hospital and befriends a single mother with a rare blood group.

It is our feeling that the character storylines will be important here but at the same time, we would not say that resolution is guaranteed. We have yet to even make it to the halfway point of the season so far and because of that, there is a chance that a lot of things are going to escalate.

One of the biggest stories in general this season is the fate of Nonnatus House itself, given that there are big changes happening in Britain.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

