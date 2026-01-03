Call the Midwife 2026 Christmas Special not happening; why?

If you were hoping for a traditional Call the Midwife Christmas Special coming up at the end of the year, we have some bad news. Yet, at the same time, there is somewhat of a silver lining.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, executive producer Pippa Harris confirmed that instead of us getting a standard episode of the show on December 25, that is going to mark the launch of the upcoming prequel set during World War II. That is something that has been out there, alongside an upcoming feature film based in the present and then a season 16 down the line. There is so much still to be excited about, but things are going to look a little different in the immediate future.

Speaking more on this very subject to the aforementioned publication, fellow EP Heidi Thomas offered the following:

“This is really just a very temporary pause in the usual pattern … I don’t think any other show has produced a series every year for that period of time. You hear about other shows maybe celebrating a 10th anniversary, but they might have done four or five series in that time, and not necessarily as many episodes as we do.

“So I think this is just a lovely opportunity for us to press pause and refresh a little bit and come back with even more exciting things.”

The premiere of season 15 will arrive on BBC One next weekend, though viewers in America will be stuck waiting until March 22. That is hardly new, as the drama always airs later stateside, often after the season has finished its run in Great Britain. We will have a little more news all about the future there in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

