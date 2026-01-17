Euphoria season 4: Is a renewal still in play?

Over the past few days, there has been a lot to say in regards to Euphoria season 3 at HBO, mostly due to a new trailer. However, is there anything about this that could dovetail into a fourth season?

Well, let’s just start by noting what we find interesting at present: The fact that nothing within the trailer release suggests that this is the final season. We know that within some circles, there was a certain expectation that this could be the case and for a few reasons — with the biggest one being that Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and the rest of the cast have so many other responsibilities. It is easy to imagine a world here where they simply move forward beyond this show.

So what exactly is HBO doing with this show at present? If we were to frame it in a rather simple way, we would argue here that they are simply trying to keep their options open for whatever the future may hold. Sam Levinson may not know if he wants to end the show or not and if he does, there could be some value in keeping things secret. The Euphoria finale could end in a way that renders the future impossible. (Of course, one other option is that everyone just comes back in a few years after an open-ended conclusion.)

When could we hear more?

Well, one way or another, we do tend to think that this is a question that is going to be answered in some way before the premiere in April. It may not be answered in the way anyone wants, but an answer is still an answer nonetheless.

