Fallout season 2 episode 6 spoilers: EP on Lucy’s dilemma

As we look more and more ahead now to Fallout season 2 episode 6, it feels clear that Lucy is in a different spot than ever before. She now has to confront the very-real possibility that no one is going to help her now that she is back with her father Hank. The Ghoul betrayed her and beyond that, she also does know the dangers of the Wasteland. She is very-much not the same person that she was once upon a time.

So where is the story going to go from here for Ella Purnell’s character? Well, at the very least, the conversations between her and her father may be different from what they were in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking via The Wrap, executive producer Geneva Robertson-Dworet had the following to say when it comes to what could be coming:

“That’s a very rich moment for her in her character journey when she re-meets her father, who is someone who has ideas about what should happen to the Wasteland and how to fix the Wasteland … We wanted to get her in a place where she might be most willing to listen to those ideas.”

Meanwhile, Purnell herself adds the following:

“There’s a great question where somebody asks her, ‘Are you looking for someone you love or someone you hate?’ I don’t think she knows, I think it’s both. The gray area is that it can be both, she can both love and hate him … Is she really going to bring him to justice? Is she going to try and change his mind? Is she going to bring him back to the vault? Is she going to be so influenced by the Wasteland at that point that she just shoots him and walks away? I don’t think it’s as simple as she thinks it’s going to be.”

Of course, we tend to think that Lucy is a genuinely-good person who wants the best for not just herself, but for everyone else both in the Wasteland and the vaults. The problem she faces is that this is a world that often punishes good people. One of the things that she will need to figure out the rest of the season is whether she will be forced to adapt to it, and if that means adopting the principles of either her father or someone else. There are only three episodes left, and that is not a ton of time.

Related – Get more of The Ghoul’s take on things courtesy of Walton Goggins

What are you hoping to see from Lucy moving forward on Fallout season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







