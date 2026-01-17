Hijack season 2 episode 2 sneak peek: What is Sam’s endgame?

As we look more towards Hijack season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV this coming week, we do think one question reigns supreme: What in the world is Sam Nelson really up to? This is someone who has already delivered one of the biggest twists of the year so far, as everything we saw with the train was a setup for him to eventually take control of it.

Now, we ted to believe from season 1 that Idris Elba’s character is capable of a level of moral ambiguity. However, at the same time we hardly think he is evil. We do think there is a reason for the hijacking, whether it be to get answers on Kingdom 29 or, perhaps, to stop some other plot he is aware of thanks to some intel that is currently unclear.

If you head over to Broadway World, you can at least see a new sneak preview for this episode that offers up more insight about one interesting cog in the story: Train conductor Otto. This is someone who seemed to be having a lot of serious doubts about his role in the grander scheme of things, and Sam reminds him here that he took money that was previously offered to him. It seems as though everything is going according to plan … but what is that plan?

Over the course of episode 2, we do tend to think that a few components to this are going to be made clear. Yet, if Sam wants to pull something off here, he is going to have to race against time. After all, everyone at the command center above ground is keenly aware of at least some of the issues, and they will be looking to put a stop to it.

