Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date: Jan. 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Mayfair Witches season 3 between now and the end of January? We recognize that it was around this time last year that the show was on and because of that, of course there should be more enthusiasm around seeing it soon.

Unfortunately, here is where we remind you that premiere dates are of course dictated by an array of factors, whether it be the start of production to even when a network like AMC wants to get it on the air. They have the final say more so than anyone in the cast or crew.

First and foremost, let’s talk production here. Work with Alexandra Daddario and the rest of the cast began late last fall in Vancouver, which is the new filming location after spending much of season 2 elsewhere. A lot of this is a reflection for the change in the story’s setting. While we’ve seen a lot of New Orleans in the past, we are going to be heading towards Salem and explore more classic witchcraft origins moving forward. We do think there’s a chance that this could make for a simplified and even stronger narrative, and we are equally pleased that Better Call Saul alum Thomas Schnauz has been brought in as a co-showrunner here.

Unfortunately, we do not expect much more Mayfair Witches news between now and the end of the month. If we are lucky, the show will be back close to the end of the year. In the meantime, remember that AMC has Interview with the Vampire, which is going to be bringing you the story of The Vampire Lestat at some point this summer.

