A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: EP on early plans

Heading into the premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on HBO this weekend, one big thing to note is that we’re getting a season 2. That has already been confirmed, and that does enable showrunner Ira Parker and the entire team to look ahead.

Luckily, there is some sort of road map out there for them to follow! George R.R. Martin has published three separate novellas about the characters of Dunk and Egg, so there is a clear sense as to what could be coming. The show plans on being faithful to the source material, so that is not something to be concerned about, at all.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Parker noted what is already mapped out for the next chapter:

It’ll still be six episodes. I think the scope will be same, maybe even smaller. The budget has stayed the same, but everything is more expensive due to inflation. Plus, book two takes place in a drought, so we can’t shoot exteriors in Belfast. We have to go to a sunny location with no water, which costs money — that’s a major expense that we did not have in season one. I’m having a lot of fun [with] season two. It’s going to be a different season, and, I hope, for the better.

Given that the first season has been very well-received so far by critics, that may be a high bar to match! Yet, at the same time, it is nice to see that the producers are feeling ambitious. One other thing that is interested is that in the same interview, the showrunner noted that George R.R. Martin has shared with him details on potentially a dozen more stories for Dunk and Egg, ones that could carry them through their whole lives. It does remain to be seen if those will ever be published, mostly because of how many projects the author has going on all at once included The Winds of Winter.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

