9-1-1 season 9 episode 9 spoilers: What is Hen’s diagnosis?

As you brace for the arrival of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 9 on ABC next week, is there one story that will take precedence above all others?

Well, if you are a Hen fan (and who isn’t?), it does make sense that her medical condition will be front and center. Understanding what she’s dealing with is the first step of a recovery, and if nothing else, it is going to be nice to see so many supporting her. With that being said, recovery does not move in a straight line and it feels like there are going to be a number of steps backward even as she does try to move forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

For now, here is more of what we know about 9-1-1 season 9 episode 9 — the title is “Fighting Back,” and the synopsis does a good job of setting the stage:

As Hen continues to seek out a diagnosis for her mysterious symptoms, her friends and family rally behind her. Meanwhile, Harry hits a wall in his attempts to complete the academy firefighting exam and looks for some much-needed motivation.

The Harry storyline makes us nervous just because training can be very much dangerous — even if there are certain environments that are controlled, does that mean that nothing can go wrong? Hardly. Also, it feels pretty darn clear at this point that the producers are going to make Athena go through almost everything known to mankind and there is no real evidence that this is going to be changing anytime soon.

Beyond this episode, let’s just say that we are more than likely going to get at least two more. After that, 9-1-1 will likely have some sort of hiatus heading into the Winter Olympics.

Related – Get more coverage now regarding the next 9-1-1, including our take on the promo

What are you most eager to see heading into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 9 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







