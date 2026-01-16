9-1-1 season 9 episode 9 promo: Will Harry Grant die?

If there is anything that is apparent entering 9-1-1 season 9 episode 9 at this point, it is simply this: The series continues to have no problem making us terrified for the fates of certain characters. Not long ago, it was Athena and Hen; now, it is Athena’s own son Harry who she has to worry about.

In the preview that aired tonight for next week’s installment, we saw the character find himself in a precarious position, which then led to Angela Bassett’s character rushing to the hospital. It has still be less than a year since Bobby’s death and because of that, we will be angry beyond words if the producers remove someone else from the equation. We are also cautiously optimistic that they will not go that far … but this is another reminder that if you choose to get into these sort of dangerous professions, these sort of things can happen.

As for what else you will be seeing, Hen is also going to go through almost every terrible situation possible. She has a physical therapist brought in to help her, but what happens when that same therapist ends up having a crisis? It’s yet another problem and there is only so much that she can do at this point to really assist.

One thing that we’d say to remember over the coming episodes is that more than likely, this season of the show will be structured differently than what we are used to. 9-1-1, plus the rest of the Thursday lineup, is going to go on some sort of break most likely nearing the Olympics — something the producers also most likely knew about far in advance. It is our general feeling that because of that, the story will build to another big surprise and/or cliffhanger sooner rather than later.

