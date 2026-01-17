Is James Pickens Jr. leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Will Richard die?

With Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 9 airing on ABC next week, we recognize there are serious concerns surrounding Richard Webber. He is about to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, and this is the sort of thing that would bring about fear for any person in real life.

Through the lens of the ABC medical drama, it does raise another question altogether: Whether or not James Pickens Jr. could be leaving the show. This is one of the only three original cast members who is around in a major capacity these days, with Chandra Wilson and Ellen Pompeo (whose appearances throughout the season come and go) being the others.

If there is any smidgen of good news we can share right now, it is that there is no evidence that Pickens is leaving Grey’s Anatomy. We would be stunned if it happened but then again, there are a few other shocking exits that we have seen over the years that were not altogether announced in advnace.

No matter what happens to Richard long-term, the biggest thing that we want is a story that truly honors this character and everything he has meant to the franchise over the years. Behind the scenes, James has obviously been a cornerstone for the entire cast; on-screen, we are talking about a character who has been a valuable mentor to almost everyone. He’s also had this inspirational story of recovery and while he’s had his struggles, he has done his best to get up every time. We firmly believe that every person in the Grey Sloan is going to work to support him with every fabric of their being, so we will see how the journey plays out when this upcoming episode reaches its conclusion.

For now, of course we remain optimistic Richard will stick around.

