Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 9: Meredith and Nick’s visitor

Next week on ABC is set to bring Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 9 to the air — so is there anything more we can say about it now?

Well, for those of you who have wanted so much more from Ellen Pompeo as Meredith, we are pleased to say that we’re going to see her back for a big story in “Fortunate Son.” Not only that, but this is also an episode that is going to feature Scott Speedman as Nick, and their plotline may actually be more about him this time around. After all, we are going to be seeing more of his family arrive — and they will certainly have a lot of baggage with them.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 9 synopsis below:

Richard continues to navigate his health. Meanwhile, Meredith and Nick are visited by Nick’s estranged sister from Boston.

Ultimately, the Richard – health story is one that we’re going to continue to be worried about, mostly because James Pickens Jr. is one of the few remaining original cast members left. Sure, we do also have have Pompeo, but she’s only in a handful of episodes these days! Pickens and Chandra Wilson are all we have left when it comes to the OGs who are really a part of the story at every turn. Our hope is that the two stay put here for however long the series lasts, and that in itself still remains somewhat of a mystery. At least for now, we can take some solace in the idea that there does not appear to be an end in sight this season.

If you are watching Grey’s Anatomy for the nostalgia, you are also going to have more of that on the way. Kate Walsh is still poised to appear!

