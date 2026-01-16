When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 3 video: A romantic getaway

In two days you are going to see When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 3 arrive on Hallmark Channel — so who wants some romance in advance?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak preview for Sunday’s episode that is really all about Elizabeth and Nathan getting a much-needed and welcome opportunity to unwind a little bit. Just think about all that they have gone through as of late, whether it be the trip out of Hope Valley, Little Jack’s insulin crisis, or then the fire in episode 2. They each deserve a chance to get an escape, even if it is something as small as being able to stop and breathe.

There is also a tease at the end of this clip as to where the rest of this When Calls the Heart episode could be going, as the two ponder up an idea that is, at its center, a field day for adults. This could be a way for them to all experience a sense of childlike wonder, which could be sorely needed for all Hope Valley. Will things actually work out with this, though? That is more of the mystery.

In general, episode 3 is where we start to think that the show will take more of its familiar shape for the rest of the season — characters can settle back into the town and while there will still be problems, we will see a number of them tackle them together. Also, we’re curious to see how the producers are going to keep adapting to both fashions of the time and also various technological advancements. Those are ingrained into the series’ overall DNA.

What do you want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 3 when it arrives?

