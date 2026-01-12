When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 3 promo: Who set the fire?

As we look a little bit further towards When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, we have a clear mystery at hand. After all, there are two enormous questions that we have to think about regarding the fire. There is the primary issue of whether or not it was arson, and from there, you have to figure out who was responsible for setting it.

While there will be some in Hope Valley who are very-much focused on helping the community recover, others will move forward with their own priorities … and you could see some of those play out in a fascinating way.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead that shows exactly how determined Lee is to find answers on what really happened. There are some stories being told about a person heading off into the woods; meanwhile, Nathan notes to Elizabeth how much the entire case is taking a toll on him. These are things that could lead into a really difficult storyline for almost everyone.

After all, one thing we are confident about — both in this show and in real life — is that the legal process has to move at its own pace. You cannot really rush something because in the event you do, that is where things go wrong and there are even more consequences you have to deal with after the fact. We do recognize why everyone out there would want to find the person responsible and deal with them, but you have to make sure that this is done in the right overall manner.

