Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, January 16, 2026?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We recognize that it has now been several weeks since the Max Thieriot series was on the air — so what better time than the present to bring it back? TV ratings are, after all, pretty good during the month of January…

Unfortunately, this is where we are very much reminded of the fact that the network is doing things a little bit differently this year than what we’ve seen in the past, with the reason being tied to the Winter Olympics. The Games are taking place in February, meaning that CBS opted to not bring the firefighter drama back, only to then take it back off the air a little while later. There is no new episode until we get around to late February.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Is this long wait going to hurt the series in some shape or form? We do recognize why there may be some concerns over this but at the same time, we do tend to think that it is going to be okay. This is a series that has gone off the air for long stretches and still found a way to keep going strong. The ratings are down in live + same-day measurements so far this season, but (at least in total viewers) the decrease isn’t too much a cause for concern. It is honestly hard to figure out the true success of a series in this era at all, mostly because of how many people are actually okay to just sit back and wait to stream it after the fact.

Will we learn more intel on the next episode soon?

While not confirmed, we do very much hope that we will be seeing more a little bit later this month. After all, CBS will need to start the promotional train here soon, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fire Country right now

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country when the series returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







