Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, December 26, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Absolutely, we do not blame anyone for wanting more of the Max Thieriot drama and soon — especially after that cliffhanger!

As we look towards the next part of the season, there are a lot of questions to think about, whether it be Bode’s romantic future with Chloe, what is happening with Jake and his half-brother Malcolm, or how everyone continues to deal with grief after the loss of Vince. There are so many different things that, collectively, we are left to think about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more great TV reviews!

Now, here comes the rather unfortunate news that we will be left to think about all of them for a rather long time. There is no new episode on the air tonight, and there will not be until we get around to late February. This break is happening in part due to the Winter Olympics on NBC, and the desire for CBS to not go up against that — a move that makes all the sense in the world and then some. Why would they want to square off against that level of competition?

Our hope is that we do at least get some more Fire Country details at some point moving into late January / early February, largely because that is what we have come to expect from a network that tends to share synopses a few weeks in advance of individual episodes airing. Sure, we do anticipate a great deal of cliffhanger resolution but at the same time, a few new procedural stories, as well. There is a pretty clear formula to how this show works much of the time and honestly, we do not see any real reason to think that it’s about to change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including how the most-recent episode concluded

What do you want to see on Fire Country when the series returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







