Power Book IV: Force series finale: Did Tariq, Tommy reunite?

We know that there were a ton of question coming into the Power Book IV: Force series finale on Starz, but one really stands out. Did we actually see Tariq St. Patrick turn up following the end of Power Book II: Ghost?

If you remember, the end of Ghost absolutely did imply that Tommy and Tariq were going to be around each other again at some point — they’ve gone through a lot together but at the same time, that “Uncle Tommy” bond has always been there. When Joseph Sikora’s character was in trouble, why not have Ghost’s son turn up and try to help?

Not only did we get Tariq over the course of the series finale, but we’ll be honest in saying that we got a lot more of him than we even expected. He turned up, caused some havoc, and served as what we do tend to think is a compelling future for the franchise. Remember Power: Legacy? That’s a project in development that could bring these characters together in a little more of a substantial way. (Did anyone else smile big seeing Tommy do the same when Tariq turned up?)

Beyond just Tariq getting a scene in the finale that reminded us what he was capable of, there was a scene between him and D-Mac where they each reflected on their fathers and their complicated past. It was enough to make us wonder about D-Mac’s own future, given that they would have to populate Legacy with other characters beyond the main two … right? It feels like getting back to New York could be great for these characters and the franchise at large — while also not forgetting anything that happened in the Windy City.

Is there a part of the end of Force that really just feels like a tease for what’s coming up next? Sure but at this point, we honestly don’t mind — it’s hard to when a premise feels this good on paper.

