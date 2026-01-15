Power Book IV: Force season 4: Why isn’t it happening?

As we get ourselves prepared to see the Power Book IV: Force series finale tonight on Starz, there is another question to consider. Why is this the end? What not give us more of this chapter of Tommy’s world?

Well, the answer is honestly complicated. From a Starz perspective, we know that this is a network that does not necessarily like having a long-running shows these days. Outlander is more of the exception these days rather than the rule. We don’t exactly think that three seasons is long-running, and this makes us think that the story’s end here has more to do with it being the right spot in order to say farewell.

One important thing to remember here is that Starz does seem to be interested in more of Joseph Sikora, as there is a simmering project featuring him as Tommy alongside Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq). This could be a nostalgia play for everyone involved who misses the dynamics of the original Power.

When could the next series air?

Well, we do think that we will be waiting for a while to see what is ahead in the present-day iteration of the franchise. In the near future, we are going to have more of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Meanwhile, there is also Power: Origins, a follow-up show that is going to feature younger versions of both Ghost and Tommy. We know that the Power-verse has been around for a long time, and there is no real evidence that it will be ending anytime soon.

If you love the franchise and want to see more, the only advice that we have is to keep on watching.

