Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 10 (series finale) promo: The war

As many of you out there are more than likely aware at this point, Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 10 will be the series finale. What all is that going to entail here?

Well, first and foremost, we have seen on multiple occasions here (including with Diamond) that this is a show totally unafraid to remove people from the equation. As for as we can tell, that is not going to be changing for the final chapter. Who else could go? It feels like save for Tommy himself, almost anyone else could be fair game.

If you saw the recent promo for the series finale (which aired after episode 9), then you most likely saw gunplay across the board as almost every faction is ready to do battle against each other. You’ve got law enforcement sure, but also Tommy, Vic, and so many other characters mixed up in the drama.

Then, you have the long-lingering question…

What is going to happy with Joseph Sikora’s character at the end here? We do realize that the prevailing theory is that the end of this season will be similar to what we got at the end of Power Book II: Ghost, with the two series setting up to be linked in some way moving forward. We want to bank of this, though at the same time, we more than realize that this is a TV universe that is ever-changing and through that, it feels foolish to make any assumptions or take anything for granted — including the end of Force itself.

