The Pitt season 2 episode 2: Why is Robby leaving?

We tend to think that coming out of The Pitt season 2 episode 2, there are more reasons than ever to worry about Robby. He is clearly trying to remember in the back of his head that he has a sabbatical coming, but at the same time, there is a lingering question — why is he taking it in the first place?

One of the real genius things about this season so far is that the time jump has allowed for so many more layers and nuance with some of these characters — plus a mystery as to what they have been up to. With Noah Wyle’s character, we do have to actively think about whether he has done any work at all on himself after the trauma of season 1, which stemmed further back to the pandemic, losing Dr. Adams, and a whole lot more.

So is Robby in a better place at all? We would like to say so, but that does not appear to be the case. Speaking via Deadline about tonight’s episode, here is some of what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say on that subject:

I wouldn’t say that he’s less burdened, but I think he’s projecting that. I think he’s as burdened [now], if not more so. As the season progresses, and the day goes on, you’re gonna see him unravel a little more, and this sabbatical of his becomes a concern for a lot of people.

For the time being, our feeling is that the picture is going to become a little clearer. Robby really does need to do something for the betterment of his own mental health, but can he walk away? Another component to this is how confident he feels about his temporary replacement, and there are legitimate concerns about Dr. Al-Hashimi following what we saw in episode 2.

