The Traitors US season 4 episode 6 preview: Are there any shields?

As we look now towards The Traitors US season 4 episode 6 on Peacock next week, is there any one storyline that could dominate?

Well, if we are to take the bulk of our cues from what we saw tonight, there is really one thing that feels obvious above all else: There’s a good chance nobody dies at all at the start of the episode. With the way that episode 5 was edited, it feels reasonably possible that we’re not going to be seeing anyone collect a shield. Because of that, we could be entering a situation where Colton Underwood gets off scot-free for now, despite naming Lisa Rinna as a suspect and throwing her into a state of relative paranoia.

So who are the people in the most danger in general? Clearly Colton has to be near the top of the list, but why not throw Ron Funches in there? It seems like he can never avoid suspicion no matter what he does or says. Meanwhile, it also feels sensible to think that Lisa could get more smoke thrown on her, and we do also wonder if Yam Yam will be targeted given that his name has come up a few times.

In general, though, we are going to say that both Candiace and Rob R. are doing a pretty outstanding job as Traitors, given that they have managed to work in the shadows and there is no real attention being thrown at either of them. As a matter of fact, we would argue that despite being one of the worst Faithful ever, Michael is really the only person who even mentioned Rob’s name as a possible candidate. Now, however, he is out of the game and Rob may be able to breathe easily for a little while.

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors US season 4 episode 6?

Do you have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates on the way.

